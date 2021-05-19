Why was MMA coach Jose Campuzano brutally attacked and severely beaten up outside East El Paso bar?

Longtime Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA coach Jose Campuzano has been hospitalized after being mercilessly attacked and severely beaten outside an El Paso pub in Texas on Monday morning.

Jose Campuzano reportedly left the George Dieter bar during closing time and headed to the parking lot, where he was assaulted until he lost consciousness.

Jose Campuzano, a local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA coach, was violently assaulted by a large group at a George Dieter bar. He was found unresponsive after being repeatedly stomped, and is currently intimated and fighting for his life in the ICU. 9152355041 contact with any info pic.twitter.com/cDZGaw6tjZ — El Paso Anonymous (@AnonymousPaso) May 18, 2021

According to Jose Campuzano's family members, the MMA coach saw a group of men fighting and decided to get involved to come to the aid of two other victims who were already getting battered.

“Jose just being the person he is, he tried to jump in to help and to stop this group of people who were attacking and rendering unconscious these other two victims that were also attacked that night and just jumped in to help. That’s who Jose is and unfortunately, he got attacked and bombarded by this group of people,” Jose Campuzano's cousin Gabriela said in an interview with Texas-based publication KTSM.com.

Gabriela was also adamant that while her cousin is a skilled martial artist, he's not one to seek out fights. She said:

“He carries himself with discipline and respect. He’s not one to start fights. He’s a caring, loving person and he loves to help out his community."

Jose Campuzano's family also shared horrific details about the attack. They told KTSM.com that the trainer was "beaten and stomped on" until he was unconscious and no longer breathing. Thankfully, first responders were able to stabilize Jose Campuzano and transport him to Del Sol Medical Center.

Who attacked Jose Campuzano?

El Paso police have yet to identify the group of men who assaulted Jose Campuzano. But authorities assured the Campuzano family that they'll continue working until they identify all the people that were involved in the assault.

The Campuzano family also urged members of their local community to come forward if they have information that could identify the assailants.

“El Paso is a safe, peaceful place. We want to keep it that way. Let’s pull together to get these people off the streets. We don’t need people like this, they’re criminals, they’re thugs. They just need to be off our streets,” Garbriela said, per KTSM. com.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page for Jose Campuzano. They said all proceeds will be used for his medical and recovery expenses.