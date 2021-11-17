Why was Nicco Montano cut from the UFC?

Nicco Montano was cut from the UFC after she missed weight at UFC Vegas 33. She weighed in seven pounds over her limit and it was her fifth time consecutive time missing weight.

Nicco Montano was the first UFC women's flyweight champion, the division that is under the reign of Valentina Shevchenko. She defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision and won the inaugural title at TUF: A New World Champion Finale.

Montano last competed in 2019 against Julianna Pena at UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs. Ladd. She lost the bout via unanimous decision.

The Arizona-born fighter also put out an official statement on Instagram after her failed weight cut.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 Statement Former UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Nicco Montaño on IG. Statement Former UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Nicco Montaño on IG. https://t.co/gAprGSQquP

Nicco Montano was scheduled to face the current flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228 in 2018. However, prior to the weigh-ins, Montano was transported to the hospital due to complications arising from weight cutting. She was soon stripped of her title.

Valentina Shevchenko fought Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 for the vacant flyweight title and won the belt. Since then, 'Bullet' has been dominating the division, having defended the title six times.

Dana White also displayed annoyance with Montano after her fight cancelation at UFC Vegas 33. The UFC President spoke to UFC Arabia and said:

“I don’t know off the top of my head but like over three or four of her fights have been canceled. I think that no matter what weight class you put her at, she seems to have a hard time making weight. This might not be the sport for her.”

Watch Dana White's comments on Nicco Montano at 10:05 below:

Valentina Shevchenko predicted that Nicco Montano might not show up to fight her at UFC 228; claimed Montano was planning it from the start

Valentina Shevchenko predicted that Nicco Montano would not show up to fight her in the octagon before duo were set to fight.

'Bullet' spoke in an interview with ESPN and claimed that Montana was planning it from the very beginning.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Here’s UFC’s official statement on Nicco Montaño. They state she was transported to a local hospital due to “health concerns.” I’m told it was weight cut related. Here’s UFC’s official statement on Nicco Montaño. They state she was transported to a local hospital due to “health concerns.” I’m told it was weight cut related. https://t.co/OkdmGRbVxQ

"I was talking about this from the very beginning when I signed my fight agreement," said Shevchenko. "And I said that she can pull out from the fight at any moment. She was trying to avoid the fight several times and actually, it's my third preparation for this exact fight."

Here's Valentina Shevchenko's full interview with ESPN at UFC 228 below:

