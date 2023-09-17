Why was Noche UFC prelims fight Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda overturned to No Contest? Huge error by referee explained

Controversy ensued on September 16 as the fight between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda at UFC Noche was ruled a no-contest.

Chairez and Lacerda locked horns in a flyweight clash took place on the prelims of UFC Fight Night 227, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In the later half of the opening round of the fight, 'Puro Chicoli' trapped his opponent in a standing guillotine choke and tried to submit him. The Brazilian was fighting the submission attempt but at one point his arm went limp. This led referee Chris Tognoni to believe that the fighter had lost consciousness.

Expand Tweet

Chris Tognoni proceeded to intervene and stop the fight but as soon as he did, Lacerda jumped up and protested the stoppage, saying he was doing alright in the fight.

The replay was then used to finally declare the bout a no-contest due to premature stoppage by the referee.

Expand Tweet

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter reported that Tognoni later went up to Lacerda and admitted his mistake.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If the fight at UFC Noche was ruled a submission victory for Edgar Chairez, it would have marked 'Puro Chicali's first win in the UFC. The fighter now has one loss and one no-contest in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

But the Mexican fighter will attempt to change that as Edgar Chairez's manager Jason House has revealed that they plan on appealing the outcome of the fight to the Nevada Atheltic Commission.