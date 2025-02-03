Why did Skylar Lacy lose via disqualification against Brandon Moore on Claressa Shields' undercard? Fans react as bizarre WWE-esque sequence unfolds

Brandon Moore triumphed over Skylar Lacy via disqualification in a bizarre co-main event fight of the recently concluded Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins event at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. The heavyweight bout, part of the DAZN undercard, took a bizarre twist as Lacy tackled Moore through the ropes, sending both crashing into the ringside broadcast table.

The shocking sequence led to Lacy’s disqualification at the 51-second mark of the ninth round. Fans were left perplexed by the WWE-esque nature of the fight, and the online reactions reflected the general confusion and frustration. But why was Lacy disqualified from the fight?

Why did Skylar Lacy lose via disqualification against Brandon Moore on Claressa Shields' undercard?

The fight between Brandon Moore and Skylar Lacy had already been marred by an abundance of clinching and referee interventions. Lacy, who had lost three points for holding during the earlier rounds, continued to struggle with maintaining a clean, technical approach.

Moore, though not flawless in his execution, applied consistent forward pressure and landed some solid shots. The unorthodox tactics from both fighters led to a grueling encounter, with Lacy’s constant holding drawing increasing ire from the referee.

The turning point came when Lacy’s alleged unsportsmanlike conduct escalated, as he tackled Moore and caused the fight to spill out of the ring. Referee Steve Willis, having already issued multiple warnings to Lacy, had no choice but to disqualify him for his actions, granting Moore a win by DQ.

Check out the video below:

According to the Association of Boxing Commissions, unsportsmanlike conduct, such as intentionally shoving an opponent out of the ring, is strictly prohibited. Such actions can lead to immediate disqualification, especially if the boxer has previously been warned or penalized for other infractions

This victory marked Moore’s 17th professional win and extended his win streak to three after a loss to Richard Torrez Jr. earlier in 2024. For Lacy, it was a harsh first career defeat, dropping his record to 8-1-2.

Fans react to the bizarre disqualification in Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy contest

The disqualification raised eyebrows, with fans questioning Skylar Lacy's tactics against Brandon Moore. Many found the fight’s bizarre conclusion far from the exciting display expected from a co-main event. Meanwhile, others were simply shocked by the WWE-esque sequence that led to the disqualification.

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani was among the first to react to the fight. He took to X and wrote:

"I love how the ref is counting them out like it’s a pro wrestling match and then determines it’s over at 15?! Or was it because his feet touched the ground? What in the world."

Several fans reacted to the finishing sequence on X, writing:

"Bro got multiple points taken away from him and then this happens. He should never step in a ring again."

"Royal Rumble vibes."

"This was the worst, but funniest fight I’ve ever watched."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the bizarre disqualification in Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

