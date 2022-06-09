Why did Tim Means spend time in prison?

UFC veteran Tim Means was serving a suspended sentence after allegedly assaulting a man who broke into his house. However, after failing to partake in mandatory drug tests, he was later sentenced to four years in prison.

The UFC fighter was in prison between 2005-2009, having been sentenced when he was 21 years old. Means was also battling a drug addiction during those years.

However, Means was no stranger to difficulties in his early life, having been shot in the thigh at just 20 years old. This would eventually lead to the UFC fighter experimenting with methamphetamines after he was prescribed morphine due to his injury.

The 38-year-old's Instagram bio reflects how Means feels about the tough start he had in life:

"I was a boy who made bad decisions early. I am a man today that hopes to make the right decisions moving forward."

Tim Means has been fighting in the UFC since 2012 and has faced 24 opponents in the organization. The 38-year-old has fought some big names in the octagon, including Neil Magny, Alex Oliveira, Belal Muhammad, Niko Price and Mike Perry.

In Texas, Means has yet another opportunity to face a household name in the UFC when fighting Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett. 'The Dirty Bird' earned this bout after going on a three-fight win streak in the organization.

Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

As mentioned, Tim Means will face Kevin Holland later this month. Means will have to overcome a slight height deficit when facing Holland, with the 38-year-old standing at 188cm tall and his opponent being 191cm tall.

Both fighters weigh pretty much the same. Means last weighed in at 170.5 pounds, while Holland only weighed in at 0.5 pounds lighter. However, when it comes to reach, 'Trailblazer' once again has the advantage.

The 29-year-old has an impressive reach of 206cm, which is much larger than Means' 191cm reach. This will help Holland stay at range when fighting on the feet against Means.

Tim Means has a lot more UFC experience than Holland, which might be the only advantage the veteran has over his opponent. Means has a 14-9-1 UFC record and has been competing in the organization since 2012.

Holland has amassed a UFC record of 9-4-1 since signing with the organization back in 2018. The 29-year-old beat Alex Oliveira in his most recent bout, which marked his first bout at welterweight since dropping down from 185 pounds.

With the nine-year age gap and the vast difference in experience, the two fighters are very much at different stages in their careers. However, Means is currently on a three-fight win streak and will be hoping for one last run in the UFC if he can overcome Holland.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far