"Why is this truth so dangerous?" - Andrew Tate weighs in on Israel-Palestine conflict, offers his perspective

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has once again chimed in on the Israel-Palestine conflict on social media.

Tate uploaded a post on X (formerly Twitter) that featured a clip of his infamous interview with journalist Piers Morgan. In the clip, 'Cobra' took objection to Morgan's usage of the word 'war' and accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestine.

The 37-year-old then claimed that he was being oppressed due to him speaking truth to power. In the clip, he says:

"I think when you call it a war, you're doing a disservice to the people who are having their limbs blown off by some of the most advanced technical weaponry on the planet. It is a genocide and it is disgusting. The Israelis are genociding the Palestinians and you know it as well as everybody else does... You're talking to a man who's fighting oppression at the best of his ability because he believes that the people in charge of the world are enslaving us all, to the point where I detriment my own life. I end up at a jail cell because I'm speaking against oppression."

In the caption of the post, Tate shared that he was warned against sharing his thoughts on the contentious topic. In the caption for the tweet, he wrote:

"I was warned not to tell this truth. That it's 'too risky' with my current legal predicament. Why is this truth so dangerous?"

Andrew Tate claims that he was offered $50 million to change his views on Israel-Palestine

Andrew Tate has never been shy of speaking his mind and the 37-year-old has often done so on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In an episode of his Tate Speech podcast, 'Cobra' shared that he and his brother Tristan Tate were offered a whopping sum of $50 million to change their opinions on the LGBT community and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Tate added that refusing the offer resulted in the duo being imprisoned in Romania:

"We were offered fifty million dollars and we basically had to have certain opinions on LGBT [community] and certain opinions on Israel-Palestine and we had to wear certain clothes and dress in a certain way and do certain things and we would be protected by the media establishment... And we declined and after declining, we ended up in a jail cell."

