Why are UFC 297 tickets so expensive? All about the event's pricing

UFC 297 in Toronto marks the eagerly-awaited return of the MMA giant to Canadian soil and the first pay-per-view event of 2024. While excitement for the fights is high, ticket prices, particularly for floor seats, have raised eyebrows.

Those hoping to be closest to the octagon action will need to shell out between $5,000 and $7,000 for UFC 297 floor seats. The most expensive ticket listed on Ticketmaster currently sits at a staggering $7,202.55, including taxes. UFC events are notoriously expensive, but this surpasses many previous offerings. The high prices can be attributed to a combination of factors.

UFC 297 features two title fights – Sean Strickland defending his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis and Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant bantamweight title in the wake of Amanda Nunes' retirement.

Another reason could be the limited availability. Floor seating is always limited, creating a higher demand and pushing prices up. Additionally, it could be that UFC's return to Canada, particularly the large metropolitan area of Toronto, generates significant local interest, further inflating demand.

However, all hope is not lost for budget-conscious fans. UFC 297 will be available on ESPN+, offering a more affordable way to experience the electrifying atmosphere for $79.99 (Fight Pass subscribers) or $134.98 (non-subscribers).

UFC 297 main card and event details: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

As Sean Strickland goes out for his first title defense this weekend, here's a breakdown of the main card schedule and key event details.

Kicking off the night's proceedings are the early prelims, slated to start at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT (11:30 PM GMT), followed by the prelims airing at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT (1 AM GMT, Sunday).

The main card action is scheduled to commence at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Saturday, Jan. 20, for viewers in the United States, with the event unfolding at 3 AM GMT on Sunday, Jan. 21, for fans in the United Kingdom. The culmination of the night, featuring the main event walkouts, is expected around 12 AM ET/9 PM PT (5 AM GMT, Sunday), contingent upon the duration of the preceding undercard fights.