Why was UFC middleweight Darren Till arrested in Sweden?

It was recently reported that Darren Till was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden back in July after driving while under the influence of alcohol. The UFC middleweight currently trains alongside Khamzat Chimaev and has been attempting to get back to winning ways after losing his last two bouts in the organization.

'The Gorilla' has reportedly stated that a DUI charge would ruin his career and that he drank one or two beers before driving. Till accepted a penalty order from the Swedish authorities after admitting to the offense, but the penalty fee has not been specified.

UFC fans haven't seen Darren Till in action since his loss to Derek Brunson in 2021. 'The Gorilla' has developed a close friendship with fellow UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev, with the duo often seen interacting with each other on social media.

Chimaev has also been helping with the Liverpudlian's training in Sweden, after an out-of-shape Till came to his gym at the start of the year. The Russian-born UFC welterweight contender has documented the training on his YouTube channel, with the duo later being nicknamed 'The Smesh Bros' by many MMA fans.

Darren Till hasn't commented on the DUI via his social media platforms and the issue has seemingly been resolved in Sweden.

How likely is Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori?

Darren Till currently has no timeframe for his UFC return. However, a recent feud might have at least given an idea of his future opponent. Marvin Vettori had called Till "irrelevant " during the build-up to his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris.

However, 'The Gorilla' didn't take kindly to these comments, saying that he would drive his fist through Vettori's face when they meet:

"Marvin, listen, you big stupid ba****d. I wish you all the best this week in your fight. I hope you do really well because you're a great fighter. But let's get one thing straight brother, right - I'm 29. When I'm healthy, it's just fight, fight, fight. That's all I'll be doing... Stop trying to put me down, you big stupid orc ba****d. Because we're going to meet one day and I'm going to drive me fist through your face."

Given that Till is currently not fit enough to fight, this isn't a bout that either fighter can schedule right now. However, Vettori lost his latest fight against Whittaker, meaning that the Italian will be looking for an opponent in a few months. With the hype now generated from the feud, the UFC could look to make this bout soon provided 'The Gorilla' is healthy.

