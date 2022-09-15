Why did the UFC trade Demetrious Johnson?

Back when Demetrious Johnson was traded in as a one-of-a-kind deal to ONE Championship, the division was reportedly on the brink of being scrapped.

After years of disputes regarding financial incentives and pay-per-view shares, 'Mighty Mouse' was finally traded to ONE Championship in 2018.

The fact that Johnson's head coach, Matt Hume, was also the vice president of operations for ONE Championship was another fact that made the trade possible. ONE Championship welterweight champion, Ben Askren, in turn, joined the UFC's star-studded roster as part of the deal. Askren was an undefeated athlete at the time.

However, the deal was not in fact a fighter swap. Both fighters were initially released from their respective organizations and were then signed by the other organization.

In a video uploaded by Bleacher Report Live in 2019, Johnson said that he was very happy to be a ONE athlete as the company respects and abides by essential values such as honor, respect, humility and integrity.

Demetrious Johnson is widely considered one of the best fighters ever to grace the octagon. He holds the record for the most title defenses in the UFC having successfully defended the flyweight strap eleven times.

Since moving on to the Singapore-based fight promotion, he has registered a record of 4-1 with ONE Championship. 'Mighty Mouse' is the reigning ONE Championship flyweight champion.

Who has Demetrious Johnson lost to in the UFC?

In his eighteen fights with the UFC, former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has tasted defeat on only two occasions. 'Mighty Mouse' has also fought to a draw on one occasion in his UFC career.

His first loss in the UFC came against former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz at UFC Live 6 in 2011. Johnson lost the bout via unanimous decision.

His second loss came during his last fight with the UFC. This time, 'Mighty Mouse' was defeated by former double champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 via split decision.

The defeat to Cejudo also broke Johnson's historic title defense streak of 11 consecutive wins.

