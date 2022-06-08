Why does Valentina Shevchenko have a gun tattoo?

Valentina Shevchenko got a Glock tattoo on her lower abdomen because she believes the gun is universal like an MMA fighter. Shevchenko also enjoys shooting in her free time.

The UFC flyweight champion recently attended a shooting range in Florida. Her sister, Antonina Shevchenko, also enjoys shooting.

Shevchenko has six tattoos in total. The 34-year-old has a tribal-style tattoo on her lower back, a Federation of Thai Boxing of the Kirghiz Republic symbol on her shoulder and another symbol on her shoulder blade.

The UFC champion also has the Thai deity of Hanuman tattooed on the right-side of her stomach and writing on her upper back.

Valentina Shevchenko was born in Frunze, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and trains with Tiger Muay Thai. It's the 34-year-old's love for these aspects of her life mainly features in her tattoos.

Shevchenko will once again defend her UFC flyweight title this weekend when facing Taila Santos at UFC 275. 'Bullet' has only ever lost to Amanda Nunes in the UFC.

Santos, meanwhile, currently has a 4-1 record in the UFC and has never challenged for the title. Her latest win came via submission after beating Joanne Wood in round one.

Dana White praises Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 275

Dana White has been very clear about his admiration for UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. White has stated that Shevchenko should be spoken about similarly to how Anderson Silva is.

The UFC president also believes that Shevchenko is so good that the 34-year-old is making her division look easy. While speaking to MMA Underground's John Morgan, White said:

"You’re absolutely right. You’re absolutely dead on. Yeah, what Valentina has accomplished, what Anderson [Silva] did during his reign, the list goes on and on – And that’s exactly what happens. People say the division is weak. No. Valentina Shevchenko is so good, she makes the division look weak."

Watch the full Dana White interview below:

Shevchenko has been dominant while fighting in the women's flyweight division. The Muay Thai specialist has a UFC record of 11 wins and just two losses.

Both of these defeats came when facing Amanda Nunes in the women's bantamweight division. Shevchenko does have a submission win over current women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena. Pena was submitted by Shevchenko in the second round back in 2017 at UFC on FOX 23.

