"Why is this so wholesome" - Fans melt as Ian Garry's son interviews Belal Muhammad

Ian Garry's son interviewing UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad elicited reactions from fans. Muhammad is set to make the first defense of his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Meanwhile, Garry announced himself as the official backup fighter for the bout after his win over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

Ad

'The Future' is present in Montreal, and he and his son interviewed 'Remember the Name'. This wholesome moment was reshared by ESPN MMA on Instagram, in a post captioned:

"He asked Belal if he can win on the feet 😂 #UFC315"

Check out Ian Garry's son interviewing Belal Muhammad below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Several fans reacted to the post. One of them wrote:

"Why is this so wholesome"

Others commented:

"Say what you want about Belal he’s a class act champion."

"Belal is a gentle man."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Belal Muhammad predicts how title fight against Jack Della Maddalena will pan out

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena is a typical wrestler vs. striker fight in the UFC. Muhammad has significantly improved his striking over the years and is confident he can outwork the Australian in every aspect.

Ad

On TNT Sports' UFC 315 preview show, Muhammad said:

"Jack’s never fought anybody like me. He’s never been in that type of predicament where a guy’s a better striker than him, but then I could also take you down at will. And there is no plan B for him. He only has one plan: A is to box and win that way and think that this is really the path to victory."

Ad

He added:

"He’s going to have to sit there and think of a plan B. There is going to be no plan B. He’s going to have to pull guard and hope that some of that Craig Jones butt-scooting will help him, but it’s not. I’m going to break him, I’m going to fold him—he’s going to go down at three."

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:28):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.