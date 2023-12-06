"Why didn't you work in Hollywood as an actor?" - When 23-year-old Joe Rogan had UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste and fans drooling over him

Joe Rogan is one of the most prominent names in the world of combat sports. So, it is understandable for the 56-year-old UFC commentator to receive admiration from fans from time-to-time. One such incident happened years ago when a social media post by the podcast host drew several reactions from fans including UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste.

In April 2018, Rogan uploaded a younger picture of himself wearing a leather jacket on Instagram. In the caption of the picture, the UFC commentator wrote:

"Me back when I was 23 and boy-pretty."

You can see the picture below:

Several MMA fans took notice of the picture and expressed their thoughts on the post. Arianny Celeste shared her one-word reaction to the picture in the comments section:

"Wow!!!"

One individual compared the 56-year-old to the popular sitcom character Joey Tribbiani from the cult show 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S':

"You low-key look like Joey from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. haha."

One fan questioned why Rogan did not try to pursue an acting career in Hollywood:

"So why didn't you work in Hollywood as an actor?"

One person complimented the podcast host by calling him an "upgraded version" of popular singer Enrique Iglesias:

"Dude, you're like an upgraded version of Enrique Iglesias."

You can see a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Joe Rogan's throwback post

When Joe Rogan expressed concern for Arianny Celeste during a UFC fight

There are several memorable moments in UFC history that include Joe Rogan but one of the most hilarious ones took place in February 2010.

Melvin Guillard and Ronys Torres locked horns in a lightweight clash in the prelims of UFC 109. In between rounds, a cornerman accidentally spilled ice inside the octagon. This started a humorous chain of events as the ringside officials tried to clean up the mess and Rogan provided a play-by-play commentary on the whole debacle.

Rogan even expressed concern for UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste who could have slipped and injured herself due to the mess up of the officials. He said:

"We got a problem. Somebody spilled ice in the octagon. That's a lot of ice... This is a disaster... They knocked the bucket over... 'The Three Stooges'. What are you freaks doing?... Oh now, they're sweeping it out. That's good. Put it on the side and watch Arianny [Celeste] fall on her head."

MMA fans were thoroughly entertained by Rogan's rant as it became one of the most memorable incidents involving the 56-year-old in the UFC.

You can watch the incident below: