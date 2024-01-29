"Wild to think this is based on real life sh*t" - Ex-UFC champion reacts after watching Netflix's popular Narcos series

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to give fans an update as to what he has been watching on Netflix.

As he prepares to make his featherweight debut at UFC 300, it looks like Sterling is taking the time to binge one of Netflix's most popular shows, 'Narcos: Mexico'.

'Funk Master' wrote:

"Just finished season 2 of Narcos Mexico. Things heated up quick! Wild to think this is really based on real life sh*t."

Season 2 of 'Narcos: Mexico' gives viewers an in-depth look into the formative years of the Mexican cartel. The show follows the journey of Felix Gallardo, as he attempts to unite the various plazas, or regions, into one front.

Season 2 sees Gallardo's story come to an end, as he is turned into the authorities, while the rest of his accomplices choose to follow their own paths. Despite his efforts, the plazas would go on to form their own cartels, who would, in the future, compete with each other.

It's understandable that Sterling reacted the way he did. The show is renowned for taking some truly shocking turns and is filled with violence, which, in some instances, is borderline unbelievable.

Aljamain Sterling to make featherweight debut at UFC 300, will face Calvin Kattar

Aljamain Sterling has, in the past, often expressed a desire to move up to featherweight. So much so, in fact, that many believed a move up was inevitable and just a matter of time.

Sterling will officially make his featherweight debut at UFC 300, which takes place on April 13, 2024. In his debut, he will face the No.8-ranked Calvin Kattar in what promises to be an interesting matchup.

Sterling is known for his grappling, while Kattar's boxing is among the best in the UFC. That being said, both men are fairly well-rounded mixed martial artists and it's anyone's guess as to how the fight will play out.

Initially, Sterling called out Max Holloway. 'Blessed' will also be competing at UFC 300, but not at featherweight. He's set to move up to 155 pounds to take on Justin Gaethje for the BMF title.