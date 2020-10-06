Aljamain Sterling wants a shot at Petr Yan's bantamweight title at UFC 256

The "Funk Master", Aljamain Sterling is frustrated. And who can blame him? He's been consistently looked past. And once again he's calling for a title shot against Petr Yan.

It's not close to the first time the Long Islander, Aljamain Sterling has requested a shot at the bantamweight strap. He had wanted one against Henry Cejudo as well. And almost immediately after the belt went around Petr Yan's waist, the callouts started.

Aljamain Sterling wants a shot at Petr Yan's bantamweight belt

UFC Bantamweight Champion, Petr Yan is 15-1. His lone loss was a split decision in ACB back in 2016. Since then he's rolled 10 straight, including the last 7 in the UFC. The 5 foot 7 inches tall Petr Yan is a frisky and fast fighter. He has very little holes that can be exploited if any. But Aljamain Sterling broke that down as well.

Officially right now Aljamain Sterling sits behind Marlon Moraes at number 2 in the rankings. And the Brazilian has his hands full this upcoming weekend with Cory Sandhagen. With Sterling calling for the fight on December 12, it helps the UFC in one way. The organization has always used the final card of the year as a huge send-off, with a mega card.

I heard UFC have different plans, hold up is not from my side. You should be worried @funkmasterMMA 😆 https://t.co/8Lf5mCoZBZ — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) October 6, 2020

Right now it's topped by Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson. And that's a solid main event. But would that slip down to a co-main slot should Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agree to that day, and Dana White sign off on it. After all, it's common knowledge that in no way shape, or form would the UFC allow two contracted fighters to actually fight on their own. And if you look closely at the proposed poster Conor put out, December 12th is the day.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

Like Conor McGregor or not, he's done nothing but main evented in every one of his UFC fights except 3 of his first 4. So in essence they could close a horrible 2020 with a McGregor, Nunes, and Yan top of the card. That's what you can call not horrible to watch at all.

But back to Sterling and Yan, the bantamweight contender has relentless grappling. And he will undoubtedly look to add to his 8 submission wins. Two of which come in Sterling's current 5-fight win streak.