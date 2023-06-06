Will Andre Ward come out of retirement? 'S.O.G' reveals shocking potential comeback opponent 

Don't call it a comeback, but Andre Ward is down to fight Jake Paul.

'Son of God' has been out of the ring since his 2017 rematch against Sergey Kovalev. A year prior, Ward had captured a controversial decision win over the Russians. In their championship rematch, he won once again, this time by stoppage.

Following the stoppage victory, the light-heavyweight legend retired. To his credit, Ward has stayed true to his word and remained inactive. That's impressive, considering he was linked to high-profile clashes with Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

That being said, Andre Ward is down to have one more fight. The former light-heavyweight champion discussed a potential return on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. There, he showed interest in fighting Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' is slated to face Nate Diaz in August on DAZN pay-per-view. If Paul can get through that bout, he might score a fight with Ward. In the interview, the former champion revealed:

"I'm not going to make a mockery of my legacy, but if it was something that made sense, like I like this. I might jump on that. Oh yeah [Jake Paul], something like that. I would be open to a [pro fight or exhibition] yeah, for sure. [But] you know why it hasn't happened."

See his comments in the video below:

Andre Ward reveals plans to train Nate Diaz

Andre Ward is down to fight Jake Paul but also down to help train his opponents.

'Son of God' has been retired for years but is willing to return to face 'The Problem Child.' In his appearance on The MMA Hour, Ward noted that he sent a message to Paul's team to gauge interest in a fight a while ago.

However, they never got back to him. That being said, Paul already has business to handle with Nate Diaz. The Stockton slugger will face the YouTuber in August in what will be the former UFC star's boxing debut.

However, he's no stranger to the ring. For years, Diaz, as well as his brother Nick Diaz, trained with Andre Ward. On The MMA Hour, the former champion confirmed his plans to help train his longtime friend for his boxing debut:

“I mean, not to go too much into it. But he’s reached out, and we’re going to connect at a certain point. The fight is getting close. But that’s my brother, man, I have respect for what he’s done for Stockton in this area. Him and his brother.”

