Will combat-trained Gal Gadot ever fight in a cage? 'Wonder Woman' talks UFC prospects

Gal Gadot is undoubtedly one of the most famous Hollywood actresses in the world today. While she's widely known for reprising the 'Wonder Woman' role in the DC Cinematic Universe, the Israeli actress is also a combat-trained veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Gadot enlisted in the IDF at 20 and served as a combat fitness instructor for two years. The former Miss Israel winner is also trained in karate and Krav Maga, holding a black belt in both martial art forms. Unsurprisingly, her extensive knowledge and experience in martial arts helped her secure the 'Wonder Woman' role.

Given her background in martial arts and self-defense techniques, many wonder if Gal Gadot would ever consider fighting professionally. In a recent interview on GQ, the veteran actress finally revealed the answer.

Upon being asked if she'd be in the UFC, Gadot clarified that she won't be fighting in the octagon but would love to sit cage-side and cheer the professionals on. She replied:

"I mean, let's let the professionals do their thing. I will sit in the front row and cheer."

Catch Gal Gadot's comments below (0:51):

How long did Gal Gadot spend in the Israeli Defense Forces? A look into 'Wonder Woman's army experience

Gal Gadot is among the world's most popular action stars and represents Israel globally. With an impressive career in Hollywood, she's featured in several blockbuster movies like the Fast and Furious franchise, DC's Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984.

As mentioned above, before pursuing a career in the film industry, Gadot served in the Israel Defense Forces for two years, as is mandatory for Israeli citizens. Enrolling in the service at 20, she worked as a combat fitness instructor and trainer. Her time in the army proved to be immensely useful in many ways.

While there's no doubt Gadot's martial arts training and combat experience qualified her for the most demanding roles, it also taught her some valuable life lessons.

In an interview with Jake Hamilton for FOX 32 Chicago, Gal Gadot outlined how her time in the military helped her learn about discipline and teamwork. She stated:

"I think it's mostly the discipline. And the fact that have to work well in a group. It's not about you, you're not number one. Right now, we're doing something for a greater objective, and when you film a movie, the greater objective is to make a great movie... I'm not spoiled, I know how to work hard. I have a really strong work ethic, and I think it's related to that."

Watch the full video below: