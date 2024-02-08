Will Dana White be attending Super Bowl LVIII? Here's what the UFC CEO has to say

Just one day after UFC Vegas 86, Dana White will be turning his focus to the Super Bowl along with the rest of the United States.

However, will the UFC CEO be at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 with the Super Bowl occurring in his resident city of Las Vegas? Interestingly, White told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he will not be viewing the game in person.

In the interview from Las Vegas Radio Row, White said:

"I have to run in at the end of the first quarter and film something, then I'll go back to my house. You got to do what you got to do. I have a box over there [at Allegiant Stadium], and I'm not going near that place on Sunday."

White did not mention what he would be mysteriously filming during the Super Bowl that would require him to step away.

However, despite the attraction of Super Bowl LVIII, White also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Elon Musk will be attending UFC Vegas 86 at the UFC APEX.

Dana White's Bud Light Super Bowl commercial

Dana White may not be at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII but the UFC CEO appears likely to be on television during the broadcast.

Releasing their 2024 Super Bowl commercial early on YouTube, Bud Light revealed their cast, which includes White.

See the post below:

Though White's role in the commercial was merely a cameo appearance, fans reacted positively to the video upon initial view.

The commercial — which features other pop culture stars — is unsurprisingly following the previous ESPN report of Bud Light becoming the official beer of the UFC as of Jan. 1, 2024. ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported that the deal was the biggest sponsorship deal in promotional history.