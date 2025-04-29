Will Dustin Poirier's final fight decide how his career is remembered? Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe so 

MMA veterans Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier's retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

With his final fight for the BMF title in a highly anticipated trilogy against 'Blessed,' Poirier is making his final walkout to the octagon in July. In the latest installment of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, Sonnen expressed his perspective regarding the main event supposedly determining how the Louisiana native's career is remembered.

To which, co-host and former double champion Cormier seems to agree. Regarding 'The Diamond's last fight, Sonnen had this to say:

"It's whatever people see last. I know [Israel] Adesanya and [Alex] Pereira for example, if they think everybody is keeping track, no, they're not. It's whatever they saw last, it's whoever whipped the other one's ass last. If I put myself in that situation, if I had to take a guy on five times, I'll let him have the first four, if I can have the last one. The last one's the one that matters."

'DC' continued:

"Absolutely. I think, yes. I think [Dustin Poirier] needs to win the last one, so that he truly takes ownership of the rivalry. Because, fighting in Georgia, is where they fought last time, for the interim title, that was so long ago."

Check out Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen's comments below (13:31):

Dustin Poirier weighs in on Paddy Pimblett becoming a UFC champion

Lightweights Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett locked horns at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The co-main event witnessed 'The Baddy's dominant performance, eventually emerging victorious via TKO. Former interim champion Dustin Poirier recently shared his perspective on the Englishman's potential championship status.

Stating that he had underestimated the Brit before the fight against 'Iron,' the Louisiana native believes that the 30-year-old could become the UFC lightweight champion one day. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he had this to say:

"Of course [I was surprised to see Paddy Pimblett's victory]. I thought Chandler was gonna beat him. But, I was wrong. Paddy's legit, man. If he believes it, works hard enough and keeps doing what he's doing, he can be [a champion]."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (22:52):

