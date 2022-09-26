Will EA Sports release UFC 5 video game?

Going by EA's age-old UFC game release window of a new game every 2 years, UFC 5 is expected to drop for modern consoles soon. However, there has been no official confirmation from EA regarding the MMA simulation title as of yet.
However, judging by an industry leak, a new UFC title is well underway. Earlier this year, freelance writer Tom Henderson revealed that a new UFC game was coming out in the summer of 2023.
The writer added that EA's much-awaited Fight Night reboot has been paused to fast-track the MMA game's development.
Also in 2021, Game Rant reported that EA had put a job listing on Linkedin for a Game Design Director to work on an upcoming UFC title. Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted an EA job listing for an Art Director to work on a UFC title.
Although UFC games are not Electronic Arts's biggest revenue generators, the MMA game has maintained a steady fan base. This is evident due to the fact that the game developer extended the licensing agreement with the MMA promotion till 2030.
MMA Twitter and their UFC 5 wishlist
Although not a shimmer of UFC 5 is on the horizon, MMA fans and gamers are still hoping for some well-needed changes in the upcoming EA UFC title. Let's take a look at what MMA Twitter expects from the next MMA simulation title.
Twitter user @NinjaKatZzz expressed that EA should treat UFC 5 with much more care and release it with fewer bugs and better game mechanics.
@PaulSmexy suggested that the new game should include actual press conferences and should introduce knockout and submission of the year awards.
A rather salty netizen, @GoldVoltage18 expressed that all the wait for UFC 5 will be for naught as the new game will be, as always, the worst game ever.
Twitter user Longo stated that he wished the new UFC game to be more realistic. The Twitter user expressed that a fighter avatar shouldn't be able to take clean punches or kicks to the chin, even regardless of a full health bar:
"I know it’ll never happen but I wish ufc 5 would be a very realistic game, I don’t like the idea of being able to take clean overhands to the chin and clean head kicks no matter what you’re health is, feel like it could add a large skill gap if they make flash kos, stamina more real."
In a Tweet, @LRS541 said that EA should let users add their own soundtracks to UFC 5. While @Marquesoooo expressed that EA should adopt the legacy controls of the UFC Undisputed game for the new game.
@AngelG326 stated that the ground and pound KO sequences for future UFC titles should be improved.
Twitter user @HockeyandBeers stated that the next MMA simulation title should have the option to skip walkouts and still be able to see the tale of the tape infographics.
@Boiler569 expressed that future EA UFC titles should enable crossplay functionality.