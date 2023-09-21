"Will go up over time" - Jake Paul suggests "counter intuitive" measure as TKO's stock price plummets

Jake Paul has proposed an interesting antidote for TKO Group Holdings as its stock price recently took a nosedive.

The UFC and WWE completed their merger, forming a new sports and entertainment conglomerate called TKO Group Holdings. This newly established entity has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) using the 'TKO' ticker symbol.

However, the company's stock plummeted by over 12% in intraday trading on Thursday, triggered by the announcement of a five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBC Universal. This partnership is valued at more than $1.4 billion, averaging around $287 million per year.

The agreement involves bringing back the Smackdown wrestling show to the USA Network, slated to begin in October 2024. TKO's stock price hit a low of $84.86 per share on Thursday but hovered around $104 for the rest of the week. TKO had recently gone public just over a week ago with an opening share price of $102.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, known for advocating for better compensation for fighters in combat sports, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to propose a solution for TKO Group to boost their stock prices in the long run:

"Pay fighters more. Stock will go up over time. It may seem counter intuitive, but it’s true."

Jake Paul sets down the term for fighting in the United Kingdom

Jake Paul has been in the limelight in the world of influencer boxing for a while.

'The Problem Child' has recently set forth a condition for participating in the United Kingdom, aligning with the strategies of other well-known personalities in the sport:

"If I ever fight in the UK it will be under the Governing Body of British Boxing. The same as Joe Joyce is this weekend, the same Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and every other professional boxer. It’s @BBBofCuk or nothing."

Check out Paul's post below:

