Will Michael 'Venom' Page make his UFC debut against Kevin Holland? 'Trailblazer' reveals truth behind the rumors 

The last time that Kevin Holland was in the octagon, he took Aussie prospect Jack Della Maddalena to a split decision that went his opponent's way. The loss snapped 'Trailblazer's' two-fight win streak to hand him his first loss since his striking extravaganza with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson last year.

But, if rumors and a glimpse at UFC CEO Dana White's matchmaking board are to be believed, Kevin Holland will welcome Bellator's striker extraordinaire, Michael 'Venom' Page, to the UFC. Unfortunately for fans, 'Trailblazer' iced those rumors with a clip that has since started circulating on X/Twitter.

"I haven't been offered any fights. That's why everybody keeps hitting me up like, 'Yo, Kevin, are you fighting?' I haven't been offered any fights like whatsoever. But, I'm too good for my own good. They already know what the f**k I'ma say."

So, according to Holland, not only has he not been offered a fight against 'MVP', but he hasn't been offered any fights at all. This will come as a blow to fans who have been waiting patiently for breaking news ever since Michael 'Venom' Page first announced his interest in fighting in the UFC.

Page has previously revealed that he's still "flirting" with a move to the UFC.

The similarities between Kevin Holland and Michael 'Venom' Page

While Kevin Holland has spent the better part of his career as a UFC fighter, Michael 'Venom' Page is a homegrown Bellator talent, where 'Trailblazer' had a brief one-fight stint. Both men, however, are more similar than many realize. First, they're lanky welterweight strikers with blinding speed and snappy punches.

Second, they combine their creative striking with deceptive knockout power and shenanigans in the cage. Holland is known for talking incessantly during his fights, while 'MVP' taunts his opponents relentlessly.