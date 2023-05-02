Will Mike Tyson box in another exhibition? 'Iron Mike' gives an update

On Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' Podcast, he discussed a potential return to the boxing ring.

'Iron Mike' retired from professional boxing in 2005, following a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride. At the time, Tyson stated that he had lost his love for the sport and had no intention of competing again. Nearly two decades later, the love is seemingly back.

In 2020, the former heavyweight champion began training again. While Tyson only began by hitting pads and the heavy bag, he quickly zeroed in on a return, but in a lighter capacity. The champion eventually settled on an exhibition boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. for that November.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in and come face-to-face before their fight tomorrow.(via @BTSportBoxing Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in and come face-to-face before their fight tomorrow.(via @BTSportBoxing)https://t.co/SeK5ZEj0YM

The two boxing legends fought to a draw that night in 2020. However, it was Mike Tyson who received the majority of the praise, as he seemingly didn't miss a beat in his 15 years out of the ring. Following the draw, the legend stated that he planned to compete again.

Nearly three years later, he's yet to return to the ring. On Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' Podcast, the former champion admitted he could be convinced to fight one more time. There, he stated:

"I just always wanted to be a fighter. That's all I wanted to do my whole life was be a fighter, nothing else. I miss this stuff, I didn’t think I’d miss it until I was at the weigh-in in Saudi Arabia for [Paul-Fury]. You miss being the center of attention. I don't know, I'm just chilling out. I did that, I wanted to do that, I did that. People also in Saudi Arabia want me to do this stuff too. I don't know, I could be persuaded."

See his comments below:

Mike Tyson Hotboxin' Podcast: Who will he fight?

On Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' Podcast, 'Iron Mike' didn't name possible opponents.

However, if the former heavyweight champion fights again, it'll likely be an opponent he's previously been linked to. Over the last few years, Tyson has been linked to potential fights with Evander Holyfield, as well as Logan and Jake Paul.

For his part, 'The Problem Child' is fresh off his loss to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. It's worth noting that Paul has had a good relationship with the country and has shown interest in competing there again.

While on paper the fight shouldn't be close, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have teased that they will indeed clash at some point. Last year, the YouTuber verbally agreed to make the fight happen before the legend is done competing for good.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. https://t.co/dlGQUf2EP0

Poll : 0 votes