Will Trevor Wittman be in Kamaru Usman's corner against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294? 

Kamaru Usman is set to make his middleweight debut against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. Ahead of the former welterweight champion's highly anticipated return to action, it was revealed that he'll be cornered by two of MMA's most well-known coaches to help him unlock the enigma that is 'Borz.'

While Chimaev was initially booked to face Paulo Costa at UFC 294, the Brazilian was forced out of the bout less than two weeks before fight night after undergoing surgery on his right elbow. Usman stepped in to replace 'Borrachinha' on short notice and will take on Chimaev at the Eithad Arena in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Given Khamzat Chimaev's reputation of being one of the most dangerous grapplers in the UFC, it seems 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has called upon both of his coaches, Trevor Wittman and Henry Hooft, to help him. It's worth noting that Wittman is already in Abu Dhabi with Usman.

For several years, Usman has been dividing his time between Wittman's ONX Sports in Colorado and Hooft's Kill Cliff FC in Florida. MMA journalist Alex Behunin recently revealed that Usman's corner would consist of both head coaches for the first time ever. @mma_orbit reported the news on X, writing:

"For the first time ever, Kamaru Usman will be cornered by both Trevor Wittman and Henri Hooft at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi where he faces Khamzat Chimaev."

Alexander Volkanovski on Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in on the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev middleweight contest. 'The Great' believes that while Usman will have his work cut out for him, his wrestling prowess will help him keep the fight on his feet.

As mentioned, Kamaru Usman will be moving up a weight class on less than two weeks' notice to face Chimaev in a 185-pound battle. Given Chimaev's undefeated record and dominant style of fighting, many believe 'Borz' will brush past the former welterweight champion. However, Volkanovski believes Usman will be a tougher test for Chimaev than most think.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski broke down the Usman-Chimaev fight and said:

"We know Usman’s got very good takedown defense... I think Usman even got the takedowns on him, so we could expect a standup fight. Obviously, Chimaev is going to be in better condition... I think the pace that Chimaev is going to set is going to be hard to deal with for someone on short notice... I think it’s going to be a hard night for Usman. But if Usman’s fit, his takedown defense is going to be hard."

Catch Volkanovski's comments below (1:46):