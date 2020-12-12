Will Tyson Fury be at the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight?

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev is set to happen this Saturday after it didn't come to fruition back in 2017. Joshua, the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO world champion is considered by the bookies as a -1000 favourite going into the fight.

Evander Holyfield with high praise for Anthony Joshua. 💯 pic.twitter.com/Rch8Bprltv — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 12, 2020

Given the circumstances, all the talk has naturally been about the potential fight between the favourite, Joshua against Tyson Fury. Eddie Hearn, promoter for Joshua, wanted the Gypsy king to make an appearance during the weekend's event.

I messaged him saying ‘you’re more than welcome’ and I know DAZN were talking to him about working on the night, I know Sky were too. Some fighters think that it feels like you’re chasing it. There’s nothing to chase. We know what the deal is. If I was Fury, I would want to watch AJ up close. ‘That’s why AJ came to Usyk against Chisora, to support Chisora, but also to see Usyk up close.

Listen, I’d like to be in a position on Saturday where we’ve got a deal, we have an agreement, these are the dates we are working on now let’s go and find a venue. AJ is OK with it. With Deontay Wilder, he didn’t want him to get in the ring at his fight because he didn’t feel he really wanted the fight. With Fury, I think he believes he wants the fight and I’m as close as I can be to 100 per cent certain that it will happen.

Tyson Fury will not be present at Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev

Understandably, fans were clamouring to see the Gypsy King's body language around Joshua if he did indeed show up at the fight. However, the gamesman that Fury is, he took to social media to send the following message to his fans:

This is Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King,’ he said in a video message posted on Instagram. ‘Just a quick one guys, I will not be attending any boxing this weekend. For all the rumours this weekend that I’ll be attending some boxing, I will not be. Don’t expect fireworks. Don’t expect any action from the Gypsy King because I’ll be grafting, I’ll be working as usual, always staying fit and ready. Good night and god bless.