“That’s going to be for the title challenger spot” - Denice Zamboanga vs. Ham Seo Hee will determine next in line for atomweight throne

In a matter of days, No.2-ranked ONE atomweight Denice Zamboanga and No.3-ranked Ham Seo Hee will run it back in a highly anticipated bout at ONE X, the promotion's historic 10-year anniversary show.

Their first encounter took place last year at ONE: Empower, where Ham won a close but controversial split-decision over Zamboanga after a gruelling three-round war.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA’s Andrew Whitelaw, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed some very exciting news surrounding the matchup:

“Denice Zamboanga versus [Ham Seo Hee], that’s obviously a rematch, and that’s going to be for the title challenger spot. Whoever wins will then go on to fight for the world title against the winner of Angela Lee versus Stamp Fairtex.”

The fight has not been officially announced as an atomweight world title eliminator. However, one can label it as such with Sityodtong himself confirming plans for the winner to challenge for the belt next. This instantly raises the stakes for both Ham and Zamboanga, knowing what lies ahead for the victor.

Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee to run it back

If the first fight is any indication of just how intense this matchup is going to be, then fans can expect another instant classic between Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee.

The two women first met in September 2021 in the first round of the prestigious ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. Zamboanga was undefeated at a perfect 8-0, while Ham was making her debut in ONE Championship as a veteran with over 30 professional fights.

The South Korean had a lot of hype surrounding her, having competed in the UFC and more recently under the Rizin and Road FC banner. She was regarded as a powerful and aggressive puncher.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga took ONE Championship’s atomweight division by storm. She posted wins over Jihin Radzuan, former world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi, and Watsapinya Kaewkhong, which ultimately saw her rise to the top of the division ranks before her close friend Stamp Fairtex took over.

Zamboanga herself has expressed interest in facing the winner of Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex, and you can bet Ham feels the same.

ONE X broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26. In the main event, reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee will defend her belt against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

