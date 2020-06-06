Winner of UFC 250 clash between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen to fight for bantamweight title next, says Dana White

Aljamain Sterling

The excitement levels for the bantamweight matchup between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 just went a notch higher as UFC president Dana White has revealed that the winner of the explosive duel will be the #1 contender for the bantamweight title.

UFC 250, set to go down on Saturday night inside the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada boasts of a heavily stacked card headlined by a featherweight title clash between reigning champion Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes and Felicia Spencer as the former looks to create history by becoming the first woman to successfully defend two titles inside the Octagon. The co-main event of the night will witness the return of former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt against Raphael Assuncao.

Another huge attraction on the night is the bantamweight matchup between Sterling and Sandhangen which, as Dana White has now revealed will decide the next challenger for the 135lbs title. The UFC president confirmed that Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will indeed fight it out for the vacant 135lbs title, and subsequently revealed that the winner of the Sterling vs. Sandhagen clash will challenge the winner of the Yan vs. Aldo bout for the bantamweight title.

“Yeah, I agree (it’s a No. 1 contender fight). For sure (the winner gets a title shot)."

Sterling is currently on a four-fight win streak and in defeated Pedro Munhoz in his most recent bout at UFC 238 via decision in what was the biggest win of his UFC career. He is now set to return to the Octagon after being sidelined due to a wrist injury and hungry to get back into the bantamweight title picture.

As for Sandhagen, he’s undefeated with a perfect 5-0 record in the UFC so far. Sandhagen is increasingly being touted as one of the best bantamweights in the world and if he manages to get a win over Sterling at UFC 250, he will be just one step away from becoming the undefeated bantamweight champion.