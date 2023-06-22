"Winner wins their site" - Fans react as Jake Paul offers to promote Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg at PFL

Jake Paul is super-invested in an MMA fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and wants the bout to happen in the PFL. Zuckerberg has been training in MMA since 2022 and was recently seen learning from grappling phenom Mikey Musumeci. He even won gold recently at a jiu-jitsu tournament in the white-belt category.

The fight between the tech CEOs may have the potential to be the biggest celebrity combat sports bout in recent memory. The prospect has 'The Problem Child' foaming at the mouth, as this is an opportunity to boost the profile of his adopted fight promotion PFL.

Jake Paul tweeted:

"Elon I will gladly promote your fight against Zuck, we can do it in the PFL on ESPN+ for charity."

Fans were quick to respond to Jake Paul's tweet about promoting the fight between the two CEOs. Here's what a user with the handle '@ElChippy' posted:

"Make it happen. Winner wins their site."

Here are some other fan reactions:

Steve Shields @SteveSh66200549 @jakepaul @elonmusk This would be like in elementary school when everyone surrounds the 2 nerds and makes them fight @jakepaul @elonmusk This would be like in elementary school when everyone surrounds the 2 nerds and makes them fight

Some fans seemed annoyed with 'The Problem Child' wanting to promote the fight. Here are some angry reactions:

JEFF.XYZ @sherwoodmg @jakepaul @elonmusk The only person that will be getting promoted in this fantasy would be you. @jakepaul @elonmusk The only person that will be getting promoted in this fantasy would be you.

saltrockr.sol @_saltrockr @jakepaul @elonmusk He owns the platform where you will promote it. Zuck owns the other platform. I doubt they need your assistance with promoting the fight if it ever happens. @jakepaul @elonmusk He owns the platform where you will promote it. Zuck owns the other platform. I doubt they need your assistance with promoting the fight if it ever happens.

Itz Wolf @PSNWolf @jakepaul bro doesn’t need your promo good on the charity thing tho @elonmusk Dawg it’s literally Elon muskbro doesn’t need your promogood on the charity thing tho @jakepaul @elonmusk Dawg it’s literally Elon musk 💀 bro doesn’t need your promo 😂😂😂😂 good on the charity thing tho

When Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal trolled Ben Askren on the YouTuber's podcast

Jorge Masvidal recently made an appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul, and it seems that both fighters are cordial again. The pair briefly trained together when Paul was getting ready for Ben Askren. However, things soured between the two when 'The Problem Child' fought Masvidal's good friend Tyron Woodley for a second time.

As of recently, both fighters seem to have settled their beef and even spoke about it on the podcast. They found common ground by trolling their mutual enemy on the podcast. Paul posted a snapshot of Masvidal's knee and his right hand side-by-side and tagged Ben Askren in the post.

Skip to 26:50 for the moment where Paul and Masvidal troll Askren:

The picture was a nod to the flying-knee KO of Askren by 'Gamebred' and the right hand from Paul that knocked out the former Bellator welterweight champion.

Here's what 'The Problem Child' posted:

"Yo, Ben Askren. [Do] you recognize anything in this photo?"

yo @Benaskren you recognize anything in this photo? https://t.co/NwRA7Vldmj

Jorge Masvidal last fought in April against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 and lost a three-round war to 'Durinho'. Following his fourth consecutive loss in the promotion, 'Gamebred' announced his retirement from the sport. He retired with a promotional record of 12-10 and an overall MMA record of 35-17.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is all set to face UFC veteran Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing match on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. 'The Problem Child' started pro-boxing in 2020 and has since compiled a record of 6-1.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is confirmed and set for August 5th https://t.co/S4mXqhbGVc

