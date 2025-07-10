  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Winning this fight will get me into the top five" - Mohamed Younes Rabah wants Shadow's spot in the rankings

"Winning this fight will get me into the top five" - Mohamed Younes Rabah wants Shadow's spot in the rankings

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 10, 2025 05:52 GMT
Mohamed Younes Rabah (pictured) dreaming big ahead of ONE Fight Night 33.
Mohamed Younes Rabah (pictured) dreaming big ahead of ONE Fight Night 33.

Mohamed Younes Rabah views his featherweight Muay Thai clash with Shadow Singha Mawynn as his chance to enter the divisional rankings at ONE Fight Night 33.

Ad

'The Eagle' heads into this three-round co-main event joust inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on July 11, with championship aspirations driving every single aspect of his preparation against the No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender.

"I think winning this fight will get me into the top five in the weight division. It will put me on the map in this division," Mohamed Younes Rabah told ONE Championship.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Shadow got to third place in the rankings by beating Sitthichai [Sitsongpeenong]. So, I think if I beat him, I'll claim a place in the rankings. I also hope to get a title shot sometime soon."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete's hunger to crack the top five will undoubtedly give him extra motivation as he looks to make his mark on another massive fight card.

Ad

There should be plenty of tricky tests that await the young and aspiring star before he gets a chance to share the global stage with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

However, if he can deliver more impressive performances as he did against Edide Abasolo and Saemapetch Fairtex, it shouldn't take too long for the Algerian standout to work his way to 26 pounds of gold.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch all the action from ONE Fight Night 33 live and free with their Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday night.

Ad
Ad

Mohamed Younes Rabah's aggression will be crucial against Shadow

Mohamed Younes Rabah must put technicality aside when he locks horns against Shadow, who loves to turn every fight into a scrap and draw opponents into his knockout-loaded weapons.

A simple solution for the 28-year-old would be to match the Thai strike-for-strike and make sure he darts into enemy territory with finishing instincts.

Ad

Based on his two triumphs under the ONE Championship banner, the Algerian certainly has the ability to dent Shadow's seemingly uncrackable chin.

But he'll need to ensure he packs aggression to stand a better chance at securing the W at ONE Fight Night 33.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications