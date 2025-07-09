"A milestone for all my hard work" - Johanna Persson sees title opportunity as validation of tough seven-year journey

The former WBC Muay Thai world champion, Johanna Persson, of Sweden, is now a part of one of the world's largest MMA organizations.
After a long seven-year journey, Persson can now finally call herself a ONE Championship fighter, and she's ready to showcase what she's got to millions of fans all over the world.
Persson looked back on her tough struggle to get to this point in her career, just days before she steps inside the fabled ONE Championship Circle.
Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Persson says her ONE Championship debut serves as proof of her hard work and that she wants this to inspire her fans.
The Swedish Muay Thai star said:
"It’s a testament to what I’m doing is working, it’s a milestone for all my hard work over the past six to seven years. It shows that people within the community and fans appreciate what I’m doing, and they want to celebrate me."
Fans won't have to wait long to see Johanna Persson in action, as she heads to the ring this weekend.
Johanna Persson vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues title fight ONE Fight Night 33
The Swedish Muay Thai proponent Johanna Persson is stepping into ONE Championship for the first time to lay her hands on the coveted gold from one of its biggest stars.
Persson is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil for her golden strap.
The two lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 11, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.