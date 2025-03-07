“Hard to reach the top but even harder to stay there” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues agrees that heavy is the head that holds the crown

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil has been dominant in her time atop ONE Championship's deep atomweight rankings.

The 26-year-old mom-champ, however, admits that things are far from easy as the queen of the division. Nevertheless, Rodrigues has learned to deal with the pressure.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues talked about how she handles the pressure of being the best atomweight Muay Thai fighter in the world.

The Phuket Fight Club representative said:

"I always feel pressure. There’s no way around it. As they say, it’s hard to reach the top but even harder to stay there."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is set to return to action this weekend when she defends her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title against promotional newcomer Marie McManamon of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 7.

"My story began with her" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues credits sister Andressa for getting her into Muay Thai

Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is one of the best fighters in the world today, but if it weren't for her sister Andressa, she may not have even pursued a career in martial arts.

The 26-year-old mom-champ gave credit to her sister in an interview with ONE:

"My sister was the first to train Muay Thai. My story began with her. She took me along and I watched the training, until one day I decided to take a trial class. We both grew up in sports."

