“Wipe out Hamas” - Sean Strickland’s ‘based’ tweet on Israel-Palestine conflict sets off a forest fire on MMA Twitter

Sean Strickland, never one to shy away from voicing his opinions, has once again ignited a firestorm on Twitter with his recent comments on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The long-standing feud between Israel and Palestine reached a critical point when several Palestinian militant organizations, notably Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), launched a large-scale invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023. Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist militant organization, spearheaded this aggressive maneuver.

Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declared war against Hamas in response.

In a tweet, Sean Strickland champ wrote:

"Israel needs to follow Russia's lead.. Go in there, wipe out Hamas, put in a dictator in who technically is a palestinian.. kinda... Give him money. Tell him to keep sh*t in line and if he doesn't ... Kill him and put someone else in...It works. It's been proven to work.."

Unsurprisingly, this tweet generated significant attention from Strickland's followers.

One fan humorously commented:

"based ufc modern warfare champion sean strickland"

Some expressed concern and urged him to reconsider his statements.

"You might want to rethink that one."

A few couldn't resist a touch of sarcasm:

"Elite game plan as usual, Sean."

"Can’t be serious"

"Sean needs to be Secretary of State"

Sean Strickland continues to express his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Sean Strickland's recent tweets on the Israel-Palestine conflict may have stirred the MMA Twitter community, but this isn't the first time the middleweight champ has put forth his opinions on the issue. Just a few days ago, he engaged in a series of tweets:

"The facts of the matter is that Palestine loses. Not only will it lose now, but it always loses..... So instead of saying "we lost how can we move forward and expell Hamas and give our children a better future" They say "naa f**k our kids send rockets" utterly insane..."

"This is what I'm saying.. I'm not a zionist... Far from not even slightly but like f**k yall lost.. Throw in the towel.... orr don't the end result is the same except they will have less.. I'm American. My nation took this land at gun point... Its just how the world works man.."

"I absolutely think the native Americans have a right to reclaim their land... 100 percent!!!!! But good luck lmao... You see my point?? You only have what you can take in this world... This how it's been since the dawn of man and how it will continue to be till the end."

