"With a 10-6" - Anthony Smith wins fans' hearts walking out to Eazy-E against Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore

Anthony Smith won the fans over by walking out to a diss track by rapper Eazy-E at the UFC Singapore event on August 26.

Smith was scheduled to fight No.10-ranked light heavyweight contender Ryan Spann. The bitter rivalry between the two is no secret in the MMA community and fans thought that ‘Lionheart’ delivered a masterstroke by walking out to Eazy-E’s ‘Real Mutha******** G's’. The song was Eazy-E’s response to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann’s rivalry goes all the way back to their first fight in September 2021. The two men met at UFC Vegas 37 and Smith came out on top with a first-round submission via a rear-naked choke. While most fighters bury their beef after the fight, Smith could not contain his emotions and demanded respect from Spann.

Smith walking out to Eazy-E’s song was perceived to be a perfect jab and the MMA community sounded off their thoughts on Twitter.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Anthony Smith with a 10-6 in the walkout round" - @MikeHeck_JR

What a song to walkout with! Love some Eazy E! Let's gp" - @DagestaniEagle_

"Eazy E walkout song is dope though" - @tonyv1299

Anthony Smith wins Ryan Spann rematch via split decision

Some MMA fans were perhaps wondering if Anthony Smith would be able to produce a performance that would do justice to his walkout song.

‘Lionheart’ had to overcome some adversity in the fight, especially the second round, but managed to pull off a split-decision win [29-28X2, 28-29].