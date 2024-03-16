"With no clock? Chito goes to jail for murder!" - Marlon Vera's coach expresses pride despite his loss to Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera fell short in his rematch with Sean O'Malley, but the Ecuadorian's coach is quite happy with his pupil.

Via his Instagram account @parilloboxing, Jason Parillo took to social media to reflect on the fallout from Vera's defeat last weekend. He is known for coaching several prolific MMA fighters in the stand-up department. Parillo has worked with names like Michael Bisping, Cris Cyborg, Luke Rockhold, and Tito Ortiz, to name a few.

After Vera's failed championship bid, Parillo wrote:

"Couldn't be prouder of my fighter @chitoveraufc! He competed for the UFC world title! Representing his country Ecuador and every hard working man that doesn't give up! The kid got the decision and retained the title! Chito got the knock out in the first fight. With no clock? Chito goes to jail for murder! #godbless"

Check out the Parillo post regarding Marlon Vera's recent octagon effort below

Marlon Vera and Sean O'Malley: the rivalry so far

Marlon Vera and Sean O'Malley are now tied up at one win apiece.

Vera first fought O'Malley several years ago, in August 2020, to be specific. At UFC 252, Vera handed O'Malley his first-ever professional mixed martial arts loss. This is still the lone blemish on the record of 'Suga' Sean. He was finished with strikes in the waning seconds of the first round by 'Chito' after sustaining a rare injury courtesy of a calf kick.

Vera had his second clash with O'Malley on March 9th, which was the fight Jason Parillo referred to above. At UFC 299, their rematch went all five rounds as O'Malley delivered a striking masterclass, winning via unanimous decision.

A rubber match between Vera and O'Malley is possible, but considering the one-sided nature of their second outing, Vera needs to compile a winning streak to get another shot at gold.