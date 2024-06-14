With Conor McGregor fight canceled, Gilbert Burns sheds light on what he would have done if he were Michael Chandler

Gilbert Burns recently shed light on how he likely would have reacted if he were in Michael Chandler's position following his bout against Conor McGregor being canceled. Dana White officially announced that the bout was off UFC 303 due to the Irishman sustaining an injury, which resulted in the promotion scrambling to book replacement bouts.

McGregor vs. Chandler was scheduled to serve as the main event of UFC 303 on June 29, which is the culmination of the promotion's annual International Fight Week. It was a highly anticipated bout as it marked McGregor's first bout since 2021 and set the record for the highest gate in the promotion's history.

Burns, who also happens to be 'Iron's teammate at Kill Cliff, recently took to his X account to weigh in on the bout being canceled for UFC 303. The former welterweight title challenger posed a question to his followers and mentioned that he wouldn't have been so patient with the Irishman. He wrote:

"If you were Michael Chandler would you wait for that [money bag emoji] Conor fight, or would you move over? Let me know. I will be done a long time with all this waiting."

Check out Gilbert Burns' tweet below:

Burns' tweet regarding McGregor vs. Chandler [Image courtesy: @GilbertDurinho - X]

Gilbert Burns reacts to Khamzat Chimaev being removed from UFC Saudi Arabia card

Gilbert Burns reacted after Khamzat Chimaev was forced to withdraw from the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia card. Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler wasn't the only high profile bout to fall through as 'Borz' is another star that will be sidelined.

Chimaev was scheduled to fight former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event, but was forced to withdraw due to an illness. As a result, Dana White announced that Whittaker will now fight Ikram Aliskerov instead.

Burns shared Chimaev's tweet on his X account and expressed his well wishes to the middleweight contender. He wrote:

"Wow wishing @KChimaev a speedy recovery for whatever he is having now! God bless you! [prayer emoji]"

Check out Gilbert Burns' tweet below:

Burns' tweet regarding Chimaev [Image courtesy: @GilbertDurinho - X]