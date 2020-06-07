UFC 250 - Cody Stamann picks up emotional win over Brian Kelleher

With a massively heavy heart Cody Stamann picked up a huge career win at UFC 250. The 12th ranked bantamweight faced another at featherweight; Brian Kelleher.

Last week the 30-year-old lost his 18-year-old brother, Jacob; in his sleep. Instead of backing out of the fight, he bit down on his mouthpiece and took care of business. It also ended the Long Island native's modest 2 fight win streak.

Right off the bat Cody came out strong and looked crisper than ever before. While switching positions constantly shots landed from every angle. Some were being answered by Kelleher. With both starting to trade more the pace kept rising. A flurry backed Brian up to the fence stinging the big crystal wearer.

Stamann got Brian to the mat and landed strikes from his guard. Both by the end of the 2nd round wore the battle scars. Brian's nose was bloody and Cody had a cut near his left eye. Neither though was terrible.

Cody quickly put Kelleher back on the mat early in the 3rd. His attack continued to be deliberate and precise. But it was slowing down some what. That opened things up for Brian to land more. Which he did, as the duo teed off on each other. As the final horn sounded Cody was attempting a guillotine. Once the horn sounded the 2 warriors embraced. Then

Stamann let the tears flow as he dropped to his knees. Whether this is the new permanent move for Cody we will just have to wait and see. But, he appears to be the perfect fit there.