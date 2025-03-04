With Ramadan in full swing, undefeated UFC star explains how he adapts his training during the holy month

Most of the Muslim UFC fighters won't fight during the holy month of Ramadan, though Belal Muhammad and Magomed Ankalaev are exceptions. Muhammad fought Gilbert Burns on short notice at UFC 288 during the holy month while Ankalaev will fight Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 313.

Another Muslim fighter and undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has a specific routine he has followed for the past five or six years during Ramadan.

Speaking to Jake Noecker of Home of the Fight, the No. 4 featherweight mentioned Ramadan doesn't affect his training, saying:

"Not, not too much because I just, like, uh, change the time of training. Like, I train at nighttime, so [during the] daytime, [I am] fasting. [At] nighttime, I [am] training. I usually do [this] like [for] the last five or six years."

When asked if the switch was difficult, Evloev replied it didn't matter much whether he was in Russia or the US for training camp.

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below (0:30):

Before his next fight in the promotion, Evloev will eagerly watch the UFC 314 main event fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the title vacated by former champion Ilia Topuria. Lopes' only loss in the UFC was to Evloev, making the rematch all the more intriguing.

On the other hand, Volkanovski has vowed to call out the Ingush fighter if victorious at UFC 314.

Movsar Evloev comments on Magomed Ankalev fighting during Ramadan; predicts winner of UFC 313 main event

Undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev believes it will be hard for Magomed Ankalaev to fight at UFC 313, particularly if the former light heavyweight title challenger is fasting.

Evloev cites the difficulty as the reason why Muslim fighters don't fight during Ramadan. However, he understands why Ankalaev is fighting Alex Pereira with the light heavyweight title on the line.

Interestingly, the 31-year-old made a surprising prediction for the UFC 313 main event. Contrary to the consensus that wrestling is key to victory for Ankalaev, Evloev claimed his fellow Russian has the standup game to defeat Pereira.

"Even if he does not use his wrestling, I think he have enough skills in striking to beat this guy. Ankalaev is good enough to beat this guy. And Pereira usually does not defend himself very well because he believes in his power and just goes through. But Ankalaev is different. He's like he have high-level skills," Evloev said [2:36 of the aforementioned interview]

Moreover, Evloev is confident Ankalaev's superior experience in both amateur and professional MMA will translate in the coronation of a new light heavyweight champion this weekend.

