“Without a doubt the best ref in ONE” - ONE Championship honors the life of referee Watcharin Ratchaniphon

The Muay Thai community suffered a tragic loss last month following the untimely passing of referee Watcharin Ratchaniphon.

A beloved member of the sport, Watcharin officiated some of the most important Muay Thai bouts in ONE Championship. From up-and-coming fighters to established superstars, 'Paopom' made sure that every fighter he officiated would be at their safest.

A month after the official's death, ONE Championship released a tribute video honoring the life of one of its most integral members.

"Forever in our hearts and memories ❤️ Rest in peace, Watcharin "Paopom" Ratchaniphon 🙏," posted ONE Championship on Instagram.

An outpouring of love came from fighters, fans, and also from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

"💔💔💔," Sityodtong wrote in the comments section.

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion Martin Nguyen, ONE middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash, and ONE heavyweight pioneer Alain Ngalani also paid tribute to Watcharin.

The social media page of equipment manufacturer King Pro Boxing also honored Watcharin's life and called the police sergeant one of the best officials in the sport.

"He was without a doubt the best referee in ONE. May he rest in peace 🙏," the page wrote.

"He was not only a referee ❤️, he was a deep soul who spread a lot of good energy and a calm, welcoming atmosphere 🥺. We are missing you, Brother, 🤲🙏🕊️," sensai_sam wrote.

Watcharin's last match for ONE Championship was the featherweight kickboxing bout between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this past June.

May Watcharin's soul rest in peace.

