“Without a doubt” - Chatri says Japanese star Nadaka Yoshinari is the perfect fit for ONE Championship

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has high praise for promotional newcomer Nadaka Yoshinari of Japan.
Yoshinari recently signed on to the world's largest martial arts organization the heels of a successful promotional debut, and is now officially a ONE Championship athlete.
Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Sityodtong gave Yoshinari major props.
The ONE Championship head honcho said:
"Without a doubt, Nadaka is one of the greatest pound-for-pound world champion strikers on the planet in any combat sport."
Yoshinari stepped into the ONE Championship ring for the very first time at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March, where he scored a third-round knockout over Thailand's Rak Erawan in what was an explosive display of Muay Thai skills.
Sityodtong, however, says it was a major risk for Yoshinari to sign with ONE, because of the high level of competition. He said:
"I applaud him for taking the risk to join ONE, the world’s highest pinnacle of martial arts where there are only the best of the best martial artists."
Needless to say, Yoshinari joins the world's top fighters in ONE and has a plethora of interesting matchups ahead of him.
Nadaka Yoshinari excited to compete among the best: "I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge"
Nadaka Yoshinari is looking to test himself among the world's best fighters in ONE Championship, and the 24-year-old takes it as a huge challenge.
The former Lumpinee Stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium, WMC, and WBC Muay Thai world champion said:
"I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge in combat sports. I am determined to prove that the beautiful and technical Muay Thai style I've developed alongside Mr. Nakagawa, the dedicated coaches at Eiwa Sports Gym, my fellow teammates, and my respected seniors can truly excel at the highest level of global competition."
