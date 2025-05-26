“Without a doubt” - Chatri says Japanese star Nadaka Yoshinari is the perfect fit for ONE Championship

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has high praise for promotional newcomer Nadaka Yoshinari of Japan.

Ad

Yoshinari recently signed on to the world's largest martial arts organization the heels of a successful promotional debut, and is now officially a ONE Championship athlete.

Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Sityodtong gave Yoshinari major props.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The ONE Championship head honcho said:

"Without a doubt, Nadaka is one of the greatest pound-for-pound world champion strikers on the planet in any combat sport."

Yoshinari stepped into the ONE Championship ring for the very first time at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March, where he scored a third-round knockout over Thailand's Rak Erawan in what was an explosive display of Muay Thai skills.

Ad

Sityodtong, however, says it was a major risk for Yoshinari to sign with ONE, because of the high level of competition. He said:

"I applaud him for taking the risk to join ONE, the world’s highest pinnacle of martial arts where there are only the best of the best martial artists."

Needless to say, Yoshinari joins the world's top fighters in ONE and has a plethora of interesting matchups ahead of him.

Ad

Nadaka Yoshinari excited to compete among the best: "I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge"

Nadaka Yoshinari is looking to test himself among the world's best fighters in ONE Championship, and the 24-year-old takes it as a huge challenge.

The former Lumpinee Stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium, WMC, and WBC Muay Thai world champion said:

Ad

"I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge in combat sports. I am determined to prove that the beautiful and technical Muay Thai style I've developed alongside Mr. Nakagawa, the dedicated coaches at Eiwa Sports Gym, my fellow teammates, and my respected seniors can truly excel at the highest level of global competition."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nadaka Yoshinari's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.