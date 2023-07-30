Witness the absolute beauty and savagery of Jackie Buntan: “This Barbie is a beast”

There’s more to Jackie Buntan than her astounding good looks and killer physique. The Muay Thai star is also a dangerous assassin with the ability to knock your teeth in with her signature right hook.

The Filipino-American star makes her long-anticipated return to the ring to capture the strawweight gold that once evaded her at ONE 156 last year.

She is slated to co-headline a star-studded cast of female headliners at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, alongside divisional queen Smilla Sundell for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Since Sundell became the inaugural champion, Jackie Buntan has worked incessantly to deserve another shot at the world title, demolishing the likes of rising superstars Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin in consecutive order.

ONE Championship hyped up her return with a fun viral reel on Instagram depicting Buntan bringing the heat from the East and into the fiery winds of the octagon.

The caption read as follows:

“This Barbie is a BEAST 😈 Can Jackie Buntan claim the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title from Smilla Sundell in their massive rematch on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 🏆 @jackiebuntan.”

Jackie Buntan returns to the foray with a mesmerizing and triumphant U.S. debut last May at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

As the first event of the historic U.S. card, Buntan impressed her adopted fan base by putting her finishing capabilities on display against another high-level competitor.

As September 29 approaches, she hopes to turn the tables on Smilla in their rematch with a stronger performance than before.

Her endurance, mental fortitude, and ability to take shots will be tested by the Swedish champion once again. Regardless, Buntan is confident that she will be the one to push Smilla past her limitations with her punching power, speed, and rapid pace.

