From BJJ prodigies to world champion grapplers: Witness the Ruotolo brothers’ journey

ONE Championship's newest grappling superstars, the Ruotolo brothers, had one of the best 10-year glow-ups you'll ever see.

Jiu-jitsu's first-ever sibling child stars started training when they were little boys and took the sport by storm when they were just 10. When we were 10, we were eating dirt at the playground, while the Ruotolo brothers were already strangling their opponents on the mats.

Upon entering their teens, the prodigious twins started beating world-class black belts while they were just purple belts. Undeniably talented and supremely athletic, the Ruotolos continued their rise to the black belt ranks while becoming jiu-jitsu's modern day assassins.

Now that they are currently signed with the biggest martial arts organization in the world, ONE Championship, the Ruotolos will have a wider set of audiences to marvel at their greatness.

The Ruotolos seem to have super computers inside their brains as they can calculate submission and attack opportunities within split-second windows. It's quite scary to be pitted against these two once they enter attack-mode.

In a recent post by ONE, we saw a short recap of the BJJ journey of two of the brightest, most promising talents the sport of jiu-jitsu has ever seen.

Watch the full video here:

The Ruotolo Brothers made a huge splash in their ONE Championship debuts at ONE 157

The famed and feared Ruotolo Brothers made the world aware of their presence when they stepped inside the circle for the first time at ONE 157. Kade and Tye faced two of the most respected icons in the sport in Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon.

With so much pressure put on the two young grapplers, they still made their legendary opponents look like they didn't belong on the mats with them.

It was truly a "passing of the torch" moment as the twin prodigies showed that the sport has evolved and they represent the most advanced iteration of it. Kade utterly dismantled Aoki with attacks that we've never seen before, while Tye submitted the iconic Garry Tonon inside two minutes.

With debuts like these, it's safe to say that the Ruotolo Brothers are going to be on top of the ONE Championship grappling ranks for a significant amount of time.

