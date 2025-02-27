Wiz Khalifa and others react as rapper Action Bronson spars with Alex Pereira for '3 mins': "I respect tf outta you for that"

Alex Pereira will spar anyone. He's sparred pro boxers, champion kickboxers, and now, even out-of-shape rappers. In a recent clip uploaded on social media, 'Poatan' was seen sparring with famous rapper and TV personality Action Bronson.

It seems the rather overweight Bronson has taken up a more healthy lifestyle and chose combat sports. While Pereira was pulling his punches, you can see that the American rapper isn't a fish out of water either. He did show some respectable punching and blocking techniques.

Action Bronson, real name Ariyan Arslani, posted a clip of the sparring session on Instagram with the caption:

"THANK YOU TO THE LEGEND @alexpoatanpereira FOR LETTING ME STAND WITH HIM FOR three mins. THANK YOU BROTHER @pliniocruzmma FOR LETTING ME TRAIN AT HIS BEAUTIFUL FACILITY @cruzmmaofficial AND PASSING ON KNOWLEDGE. CHAMA."

Bronson is getting a lot of respect from the rap world by going toe-to-toe with the heavy-handed UFC champion, with fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa saying:

"I respect tf outta you for that."

Meanwhile, Instagram user @ch.riiis said:

"Bro bouta write the most insane bar about this"

Fan comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @bambambaklava on Instagram]

Check out more comments below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @bambambaklava on Instagram]

Alex Pereira coldly promises to "make fun" of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

While Alex Pereira was just playfully sparring with Action Bronson, he'll flip the switch and go into murder mode at UFC 313. In over a week, 'Poatan' will attempt to defend his UFC light-heavyweight throne against his long-time tormentor, No.1-ranked Dagestani warrior Magomed Ankalaev.

One of the major narratives leading up to the March 8 showdown is Ankalaev's insistence to stand and trade with the champion, despite the former having an extensive background in Dagestani wrestling. 'Poatan' put away nearly every opponent he's faced with his fists and still, his challenger doesn't seem to respect his power.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Pereira coldly promises a world of hurt for his opponent come UFC 313 (via Championship Rounds):

"If [Ankalaev] doesn't back up what he says, people have already seen me making fun of my other opponents. Sometimes I joke and stuff, but this is the guy I'm really going to make fun of."

