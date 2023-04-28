Wiz Khalifa set to make his jiu-jitsu debut - Here are the details we know so far

American rapper Wiz Khalifa is set to make his jiu-jitsu debut. While he has achieved a lot in his music career, it looks like the 35-year-old is keen to enter the realm of combat sports.

Khalifa started training for BJJ in 2017 under the legendary Rigan Machado. He later picked up Muay Thai as well and is an avid fan of combat sports. The news of him making his jiu-jitsu debut was announced on the official Instagram page of High Rollerz BJJ, a banner under which the American rapper will make his debut.

While a date and location for the bout is yet to be announced, it has been revealed that the bout will be a Gi match, i.e., a matchup with a traditional uniform on. The rounds will be of six minutes under the ruleset of High Rollerz BJJ.

A video of Wiz Khalifa's training posted on the official Instagram page of High Rollerz BJJ read:

"Yes it's true @wizkhalifa will be making his #JiuJitsu Debut at @HighRollerzBJJ and it will be a Gi Match 6 Min Round under The Hrbjj RuleSet...Stay Tuned for Date & Location. Ossss"

Take a look at the post below:

Wiz Khalifa MMA: The 35-year-old opens up about his MMA journey

During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Wiz Khalifa opened up about his MMA journey. The American rapper revealed that he started training about five years ago and said:

"I've been training for like five years now. I don't know, I f**k with it, it's just fun. It's cool to learn new s**t. I think the older you get, you just get into different things like your body just tells you what's cool and what's not cool."

While further talking about how he got into the sport, the 35-year-old said:

"I started lifting, and I went to Unbreakable with Jay Glazer and just naturally they just put me on this program. I'm kind of just open for whatever. Jiu-jitsu, wrestling, striking, it's whatever, if you want to teach me some s**t, I'm down to learn."

Further on the podcast, the American rapper was asked if he would fight professionally. At the time, he seemed uncertain and suggested that anything could happen.

Watch Wiz Khalifa discuss how he began training in mixed martial arts below (31:12):

Poll : 0 votes