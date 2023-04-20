Women's strawweight reacts to being one strike away from landing the most significant strikes by a female in UFC history

The No.13-ranked women's straweight Angela Hill has been fighting in the UFC since 2014 (being released in 2015 and rejoining in 2017). 'Overkill' has a promotional record of 10-12 and an overall MMA record of 15-12.

Despite having a shaky promotional record, Hill has made it to the list of most significant strikes landed by a fighter in the octagon. 'Overkill' is tied with former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk at 1754 significant strikes landed in the organization.

Angela Hill will most likely surpass the former strawweight champion in her next fight and become the woman with the most significant strikes landed since Jędrzejczyk has formally retired from the sport of MMA. Here's how 'Overkill' reacted to being one punch away from the coveted title:

"I mean, who’s keeping count?"

Hill last fought Emily Ducote at UFC on ESPN 42, where she won a unanimous decision on all three judges' scorecards. 'Overkill' is scheduled to face grappling phenom Mackenzie Dern at UFC on ABC 4, in May. She is currently riding a two-fight win-streak.

No.13-ranked UFC women's strawweight Angela Hill: Journey-woman or top contender?

Angela Hill first broke onto the scene at The Ultimate Fighter 20, where she was beaten by former strawweight champion Carla esparza in a preliminary fight. She fought in the season finale against Emily Kagan and won the bout via unanimous decision.

She went on to fight Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas next; losing via unanimous decision to Torres, and via submission at the hands of Namajunas. Following her losses, she was released by the promotion in 2015.

Angela Hill's fight life:

Hill went on to compete in Invicta, winning 4/4 fights and becoming the promotion's strawweight champion. 'Overkill' rejoined the premier MMA promotion in 2017 and faced Jessica Andrade in her return at UFC Fight Night 104. Her second promotional debut didn't fare well for her as she lost a unanimous decision to 'Bate Estaca'.

Since rejoining the UFC, Angela Hill has compiled a 9-10 promotional record. She suffered losses to top fighters like Nina Ansaroff, Cláudia Gadelha, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Tecia Torres, Amanda Lemos and most recently, Virna Jandiroba.

Hill has had success in her last two fights. She beat Lupita Godinez and Emily Ducote, thus breaking a three-fight losing streak that began in 2021. She is scheduled to face Mackenzie Dern in her next fight. Should she beat Dern, 'Overkill' will claim the No.7 spot on the rankings and be one-step closer to achieving her dreams of becoming champion.

