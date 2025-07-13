"WON EVERY ROUND" - Claressa Shields and the boxing world react as Shakur Stevenson earns unanimous decision win over William Zepeda

Many in the boxing scene, including Claressa Shields, shared their opinion on Shakur Stevenson's impressive victory over William Zepeda. While Shields and some had a positive reaction, others questioned the fight's scorecard.
Stevenson put his WBC lightweight title on the line against Zepeda in the co-main event of Ring Magazine 3 boxing event, which took place on Saturday at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City.
The Mexican, who came into the bout undefeated, displayed his motive by pressuring Stevenson against the ropes from the start. However, the reigning champion's defense was on point as he demonstrated his clean counterattacks.
After 12 rounds, Stevenson prevailed via unanimous decision with the judges scoring the contest 118-110 x2, 119-109 in favor of the American.
Shields, who was in the audience, took to X and expressed her admiration for Stevenson:
''SHAKUR WON EVERY ROUND''
Former junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring was also impressed by the 28-year-old's performance as he wrote the following on X:
''Y’all can debate about the scores, but the right man won. Props to Shakur for standing his ground and boxing a beautiful fight. @DAZNBoxing''
Check out the fight outcome below:
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''All you haters can STFU!!! Shakur is the real deal. Congratulations young man!!! You the DAWG!!''
Another stated:
''Very entertaining fight from round 1. I had it 7-5 for Stevenson. Idk what fight the judges were watching.''
Other fans wrote:
''Those scores card seem extra lopsided but it was a great fight.''
''Dude, I don't want to see Zepeda again. That guy is trash. He can go back and forth with guys who fight like him. But if you put someone who can fight in there with him, it's over.''
Check out more reactions below: