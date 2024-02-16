"Won’t ever be the same" - UFC lightweight warns YouTuber after latter receives vicious leg kick from Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell connected with a kick to a content creator, and it caught the attention of a 155-pound UFC fighter.

Kyler Isaoglu, via the Basement Talk Official Instagram account, is inside a home with the former UFC light heavyweight champion. He eventually fell to the floor in pain after taking a kick to his prone leg.

The clip was then shared on the ESPN MMA Instagram account, @espnmma on IG, and several users rushed to the comments to have their say. One of the commentators is someone who, like Liddell, can count themselves as someone who has been contracted for bouts with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Jalin Turner, by way of his IG account @thetarantula, commented on the influencer presenting his leg to be kicked by the octagon legend:

"Your leg won’t ever be the same @kylerisaoglu 😂 @basementtalkofficial"

[Image Courtesy: @espnmma Instagram comments]

Check out the clip of Chuck Liddell chopping down a content creator below:

Chuck Liddell and his octagon pedigree

Liddell made his documented pro-MMA debut with the Ultimate Fighting Championship at UFC 17.

The now-54-year-old was in an era without the same rigidity of contract exclusivity. This saw Chuck Liddell compete with IVC in Brazil as well as other circuits within America while concurrently fighting in the UFC. 'The Iceman' was largely exclusive to the UFC from UFC 29 onward, other than a few appearances on the Pride FC circuit that eventually saw him take part in their 2003 middleweight grand prix.

The California native became the UFC light heavyweight champion when he knocked out Randy Couture at UFC 52 in the first round. This was a rematch, and he evened up his series with 'The Natural.'

He would avenge a prior loss in his first title defense when he bested Jeremy Horn via fourth-round TKO at UFC 54.

Liddell would then win his rubber match with Randy Couture at UFC 57 after finishing him with a punch in the second stanza. Following subsequent successful title defenses against familiar foes in Renato 'Babalu' Sobral and Tito Ortiz, Liddell would drop the belt to another fighter he previously competed against.

After dropping the belt to 'Rampage' Jackson at UFC 71, Chuck Liddell would thereafter compile a UFC record of 1-4.