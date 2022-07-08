Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak gunning for women’s strawweight world title in MMA

After experiencing her first taste of MMA glory against Zeba Bano at ONE 157, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is gunning for a strawweight world title in mixed martial arts.

The 23 year-old firecracker mentioned that she’s always wanted to fight in MMA before making her ONE Muay Thai debut in 2020. When the opportunity opened for her to fight under the Muay Thai ruleset, the young phenom couldn’t refuse.

Now that the Thai superstar has completed the arduous task of transitioning to MMA, she wants to continue competing for as long as possible.

She told ONE in a recent interview:

“I want to stick to mixed martial arts. I want to be one of the top five contenders in the strawweight division before the end of next year. And of course, I want to become the World Champion. That’s my dream.”

'Wondergirl' is on track to potentially one of the world’s greatest champions, but she’s got a long journey ahead. It may take a couple of years before she’s on the same level as other strawweights on the roster.

Holding the belt with an iron fist is strawweight queen, Xiong Jing Nan, who also plans another run at a second world title in the atomweight division.

The road ahead seems daunting for the 23 year-old phenom. However, if worse comes to worst, she could fall back on Muay Thai to stay active.

"I can still fight in Muay Thai, but it depends on the fight and what ONE Championship wants too.”

Wondergirl’s Muay Thai debut was as impressive as her MMA debut

'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak’s Muay Thai debut against Australia’s Brooke Farrell in 2020 was just as impressive as her MMA debut.

Brooke Farrell came into the bout with a solid resume to her name. She is a highly aggressive Muay Thai competitor with fights versus some big names under the ONE banner. She previously competed against the likes of ONE world title challenger Alma Juniku and Iman Barlow.

There were high expectations for the Thai phenom. She trained under the vigilance of former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex and has accrued more than 40 Muay Thai bouts in her young career.

Against Brooke Farrell, the Thai superstar did not disappoint. Jaroonsak unloaded hard leg kicks and heavy punches, debilitating her opponent and knocking her down not once, but twice.

After the second knockdown, the referee called off the fight. 'Wondergirl' lived up to her name, wowing fans around the globe with her speed, precision, and killer instinct.

Rewatch the superstar in action below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far