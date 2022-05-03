Watch: 'Wondergirl's ONE Championship debut ahead of her first MMA fight at ONE 157

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak will be making her MMA debut at ONE 157 on May 20. Ahead of her first foray into mixed martial arts, let's take a look back at her Muay Thai debut in ONE Championship.

Watch 'Wondergirl' versus Brooke Farrell in the video below:

It was a Muay Thai bout with smaller four-ounce gloves. 'Wondergirl' entered her debut fight with multiple national championships in Thailand to her name. Her Australian opponent, meanwhile, was an Oceania Muay Thai champion who was also making her ONE debut.

Immediately in round one, the Thai-born fighter pressured forward against the Australian and landed hard shots to the head. Farrell went down after a hard combination of strikes. After Farrell made the 10 count, the Thai fighter marched forward and quickly dropped her opponent again.

The referee waved off the fight and Jaroonsak was declared the winner, earning a quick first-round knockout victory. She only needed 81 seconds to get the job done.

Commentator Mitch Chilson said it best at the end of this bout:

"Welcome to ONE Championship, 'Wondergirl'!"

The Thai fighter is now transitioning to MMA. She will make her debut in the sport at ONE 157 against 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship STOPS KC Carlos in Round 2 for her second ONE Super Series win! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: A NEW BREED bit.ly/howtowatchANew… Wondergirl FairtexSTOPS KC Carlos in Round 2 for her second ONE Super Series win! #ANewBreed How to watch ONE: A NEW BREED Wondergirl Fairtex 🇹🇭 STOPS KC Carlos in Round 2 for her second ONE Super Series win! #ANewBreed #WeAreONE #ONEChampionshipHow to watch ONE: A NEW BREED 👉 bit.ly/howtowatchANew… https://t.co/fUtfnRDWFk

'Wondergirl' returns at ONE 157

The Thai-born fighter has already accomplished much in the world of Muay Thai. She began training at the age of six and has since had over 50 bouts in the sport, capturing two national titles in the process.

She fought in ONE Championship's Muay Thai division and recorded two wins, both via stoppage. Her one loss came to top contender Jackie Buntan.

Jaroonsak will now transition to MMA, which she has previously been training and preparing for. On top of her extensive Muay Thai training, she is also a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



She makes her MMA debut on 20 May at



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Did you know that Muay Thai star Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak is also a BJJ blue belt?She makes her MMA debut on 20 May at #ONE157 🥊🥋 Did you know that Muay Thai star Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak is also a BJJ blue belt?She makes her MMA debut on 20 May at #ONE157 🥊🥋#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/6FSLri0H60

She will be making her MMA debut against India's Zeba Bano, who is 1-0 in the sport thus far. When the fight was announced, the Thai-born fighter made a post on Instagram thanking ONE Championship. She said:

"Had a good meeting with [Chatri Sityodtong] before the fight! And [Plai Jitinat] who invited me to tried out some of MMA amateur fights back then. Good to see you guys ! I can’t wait to be back in the circle [ONE Championship] soon soon!"

Edited by Harvey Leonard