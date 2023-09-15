‘Wondergirl’ lauds ONE Championship for making female fighters “as important as the men”

ONE rising star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak understands that the fight game started out as a male-dominated sport.

While women fighters have finally gotten the recognition they deserve around the world, most MMA outfits still fall short in promoting strong female warriors in a masculine and testosterone-filled world.

As such, ‘Wondergirl’ is extremely proud to be a part of ONE Championship, since the world’s largest martial arts organization is known for breaking down barriers for women in combat sports.

In a recent interview with the Singapore-based organization, the Thai fan favorite recalled the struggles she had to endure early on in the patriarchal society of Muay Thai:

“I grew up with Muay Thai. Female fighters didn’t really get that much attention from the [fight] community or the audience. They always put the girl fights at the beginning of the shows, or the last one [after the main event].”

That all changed once ‘Wondergirl’ took her talents to ONE, where she was able to perform under a global platform in a multitude of combat sports disciplines. She added:

“I feel really happy that ONE makes the female fighters as important as the men. It’s great to see this development. I’ve never seen something like this before in my whole career.”

Meanwhile, ONE Championship is no stranger to putting female fighters in the spotlight, evidenced by the success of its all-female card ONE: Empower back in 2021.

The upcoming female-led ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video is another stacked spectacle, featuring three world title fights between some of the best women athletes in MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

‘Wondergirl’ is also part of that monumental card, as she takes on ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan in a special-rules affair.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime on September 29. The event will broadcast from Singapore Indoor Stadium free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.