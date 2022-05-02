"Good to see you guys!" - 'Wondergirl' has meeting with Chatri Sityodtong with 'Supergirl' close by

‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak was able to meet ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong a few weeks before her fight at ONE 157.

The Bangkok native shared a photo of the encounter on her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote:

“Had a good meeting with @yodchatri before the fight! And @plai_jitinat who invited me to tried out some of MMA amateur fights back then. Good to see you guys ! I can’t wait to be back in the circle @onechampionship soon soon! 👊🏽🔥🇹🇭”

The snap featured Jaroonsak and her sister ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak, as well as their father. They were joined by Sityodtong and ONE Thailand president Plai Jitinat.

Sityodtong reciprocated Jaroonsak’s happiness in the comments section, writing:

“Good to you, anna, and your dad too! see you in Singapore in a few weeks, krub!”

The Thai star will make her much-awaited return to the circle at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20. The event will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Instead of her usual showcase in the ONE Super Series Muay Thai division, Jaroonsak will compete in her professional MMA debut against promotional newcomer Zeba Bano of India.

Bano owns one professional MMA win thus far but has collected four wins in the amateur ranks, including two stoppages. She will come in with a slight advantage in experience against the Muay Thai standout.

However, Jaroonsak will certainly be hungry for a win upon her return. This will be the 23-year-old’s first fight in almost a year. She needed time to recover from the injuries that she suffered in her last bout against Jackie Buntan.

‘Wondergirl’ has a chance to break into the ONE women’s strawweight division

‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak’s transition to MMA comes at an interesting time in the division.

ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and top challenger Tiffany Teo have both expressed their desire to move down to atomweight to challenge for a world title there.

Meanwhile, the division’s No.5-ranked strawweight and reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee may not be able to defend her position since she just competed at ONE X.

Recently, promotional newcomer Dayane Cardoso entered the rankings at No.3 after defeating No.4-ranked Ayaka Miura at ONE 156. Miura appeared to have broken her shoulder in the loss and it may take a while before she can get back into the circle.

All the moving pieces in the division have opened a golden opportunity for Jaroonsak to put her name among the top five in the ONE women’s strawweight division with an impressive showing against Zeba Bano at ONE 157.

Edited by Harvey Leonard