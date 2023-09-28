‘Wondergirl’ says Stamp has a slight edge over "insanely strong" Ham Seo Hee: “Her skill level is better’’

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is giving fellow Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex a slight edge in her scheduled title showdown against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee this week.

The 25-year-old Fairtex Training Center standout and ‘Hamzzang’ will dispute the interim ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title in the headlining match at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

ONE is having an interim atomweight championship fight as reigning division queen Angela Lee remains on a self-imposed break to mourn a personal loss.

In an interview with ONE Championship ‘Wondergirl’ said:

“It will be a tough fight for sure because they both strike. Stamp has grappling, BJJ, and Muay Thai. I think her skill level is better than Ham’s, but Ham is super strong. She’s insanely strong for her division.”

“So if Stamp can use all her skills for this fight, I think she will win. Or if Ham uses her strength for this fight, [she could win]. But I would say it’s Stamp.”

Stamp is looking to make history at ONE Fight Night 14 by becoming a three-sport ONE world champion with a win, having once simultaneously held the promotion’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

She is coming off an impressive second-round knockout victory over American Alyse Anderson in her last fight in May in the United States.

Ham Seo Hee, meanwhile, raced to her third straight victory in as many fights in ONE Championship last March, defeating Itsuki Hirata of Japan by unanimous decision.

For her part, ‘Wondergirl’ will also see action at ONE Fight Night 14, which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She will face off with ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules striking match.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.